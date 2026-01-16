Kamloops News

Iranians in Kamloops anxiously await word from family as protests, crackdown rock homeland

Iranians fearful for families

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - This frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Iranians in Kamloops are fearing for family and friends amid a communications blackout in their homeland, hoping for international intervention to dismantle the country's government following a crackdown on protesters that has killed thousands.

Nationwide protests began in Iran late last month over the country’s crumbling economy and the collapse of its currency, as the country is squeezed by international sanctions levied in part over its nuclear program. The protests have grown into a challenge of Iran’s theocracy.

A bloody clampdown by the ruling regime on the protests has killed at least 2,677, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Other estimates have put the number of deaths in the tens of thousands.

Iran’s government cut off the country from the internet and international telephone calls on Jan. 8, making it difficult to gauge the demonstrations from abroad.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Iran for Thursday afternoon at the request of the United States.

The U.S. has threatened military action over the killings of the protesters. U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz told the council Thursday “all options are on the table to stop the slaughter."

Castanet Kamloops caught up with a handful of local Iranians on Thursday to get a sense of how the community is feeling about the protests and possible U.S. intervention.

Hearts in homeland

Amid Motififard, owner of Chizmiz Market in Sahali, said he’s “not feeling well at all” about the situation in his homeland, which he called “distressing,” and said it was difficult to watch from Canada.

“I participated in the 2009 protests in Iran, I’ve been in many protests and there was very severe repression and now that we’re not there and all communications are completely cut off, there's no contact at all,” he told Castanet Kamloops, using ChatGPT to translate his responses to English.

Mahtab, a Thompson Rivers University student, has been in Kamloops for a year and a half and is married, but her husband is still in Iran. She said because she’s studying in a post-baccalaureate program at TRU, her husband isn’t eligible for a spousal open work permit that would allow him to come to Canada.

Policy changes made to reduce Canada’s immigration level by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada restricted those permits mostly to spouses of students in master’s, doctoral, and some professional degree programs. Those changes came into effect in January of 2025.

“Whenever I talk with [people from] other countries, they say ‘Oh, good for you. You are not in Iran, you survive,” Mahtab said.

“I’m here but all of my mind, all of my soul is in my country.”

Worry amid blackout

Erfan Esmaeili, who works at Straight 8 Barbers, has been in Kamloops for two years. He said he hasn’t been in contact with his family since the blackout began and he’s worried for their safety.

He said the circumstances have been mentally strenuous and called the Iranian government “monsters.”

Motififard said he was able to speak with his parents in Iran on Wednesday using an international calling package, which he said are tightly controlled by the Iranian government and monitored.

“My parents were doing fine, but they were under intense repression,” he said.

Motififard said he previously worked in IT communications in Iran and has been in limited contact with several friends using Starlink satellites. Motififard said government authorities are seeking out those internet dishes, and the punishment is execution.

He said his friends are saying “more than 20,000 people have been killed all across Iran in just two days.”

Mahtab said she managed to briefly call her family in Iran several days ago.

“They told me, we are safe and focus on your goals and we [are] hoping for a better future, and that's it,” she said.

Intervention the only option

Esmaeili said protests have been happening in Iran for decades, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but he thinks the nationwide unrest that began last month is different and will lead to a change in regime.

“This time all the world knows about us, they heard our voices,” he said.

“I’m just hoping for help from foreign countries like U.S. or Israel, and sooner is better because every hour so many people get killed.”

Mahtab said the situation is “out of our people’s hands” and only the intervention of another country could remove the Iranian government.

“It’s a very sad story to ask a country to start a war with your country to change the government,” she said. “We need the support, we need someone to hear us and help us.”

Motififard echoed that sentiment, saying he has no doubt foreign intervention will be needed to remove the Iranian government.

“There is no other way, because people absolutely cannot stand against machine guns with bare hands,” he said.

Iranians in Kamloops that spoke to Castanet following a series of U.S. military strikes last summer said they hoped the action would topple the governing regime in their homeland.

The Iranian community in Kamloops is planning to hold a Free Iran gathering on TRU's campus on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

— with files from The Canadian Press