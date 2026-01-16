Kamloops News

Water main upgrade, ice plant replacement among quietly-completed projects, City of Kamloops manager says

Civic projects 'well planned'

Photo: City of Kamloops A water main upgrade which involved directional drilling under the Trans-Canada Highway went smoothly this summer, the City of Kamloops says.

An $11 million water main upgrade, which involved boring under the Trans-Canada Highway, took place relatively quietly this year — a testament to good planning by project crews, a City of Kamloops manager says.

Matt Kachel, City of Kamloops infrastructure delivery divisional manager, told council Tuesday this water main installation was one of about 63 projects the team initiated or completed in the past two years — projects with a combined value of $327 million.

The southwest sector industrial water upgrade involved the installation of a new water main along Sugarloaf Road and Lac Le Jeune Road, including crossing under the Trans-Canada Highway, to accommodate new development in the area.

“No one ever heard about it because it was so well planned. But we had to directional drill a water main under the highway,” Kachel told council.

He said the budget allowed for two directional drills in order to avoid additional work if one failed.

“[I’ve] done a fair bit of this in my past, and I've had them where they fail and it's not a good time because you basically have to stop, cut off the pipe, move over, dig a new push pit, and then try again,” he said. “Thankfully, this one went through on the first go — I was really happy with that. Ministry of Transportation was really cooperative on this one as well.”

The water upgrade project came in nearly $700,000 under budget, according to the City of Kamloops.

A report prepared for the council meeting lists 44 completed projects, 31 of which came in under budget.

“There’s some that we’re a little over, and that's to be expected on some of them, we can't get them all right,” Kachel told council. "As long as we have reasons. We look back, we understand why that happened — and don't let it happen again.”

He said budgeting for city projects involves a deliberate focus on redundancy and safety measures, including for water and sewer main projects.

“We're building the basically the backbone of what everybody connects to. And these things need to withstand a lot of fluctuation and pressures and all sorts of things. So we have a lot of complexities to doing these municipal projects,” Kachel said.

He said safety was a major focus for the $4 million Brocklehurst Arena ice plant replacement, another project that hummed along relatively quietly and finished under budget. Kachel said the project was also organized to minimize closures of valuable ice sheets.

Kachel told council the city has focused on things like its integrated project delivery method to help deliver capital projects under budget, on time, and to a high quality, while cutting waste.

He said while being under budget was good, it’s better to “dial budgets in” to ensure cash flow is available for other projects.

'Catalyst of investment'

Council was told $327 million in capital projects over two years is an increase from the norm. Projects typically total about $100 million per year.

Kachel said the $211 million Kamloops Centre for the Arts project boosted recent numbers.

“It’s going to look big for the next little bit with Build Kamloops coming through,” he said.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said the city has the capability and capacity to deliver these projects.

“We are coming into what I would say has been the largest five-year period of investment for capital the city has ever seen, historically speaking,” Hallinan said.

The director said he thinks the next five years will bring a “catalyst of investment into the city.”

“It’s going to, I think, reap significant, considerable economic benefit and value going forward,” he said.