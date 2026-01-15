Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties make two arrests in connection with suspicious fires

Arson suspects behind bars

Photo: RCMP Mounties say they've arrested these suspects wanted for arsons that have taken place around the city in the past week.

Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a pair of suspicious fires in Kamloops over the past week.

RCMP said Monday they were seeking a man and a woman who allegedly broke in to a storage facility in the 700-block of Athabasca Street on the Tk’emlups reserve Jan. 7, stole $4,000 in tools and poured gasoline onto wood and set it on fire.

The same suspects were sought in connection with a fire in the 600-block of Kingston Avenue on Jan. 11. Police said the culprit climbed a fence to get into a locked compound, then set a pallet and a cardboard box ablaze.

On Thursday, police said they have arrested both suspects. Investigators believe both of them were responsible for the Athabasca Street fire, while only the man is alleged to have been involved in the blaze on Kingston Avenue.

Both suspects were expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the arson files were considered high priority for police given the risk to the community.

“With the help of the public we were able to utilize our crime reduction unit to quickly locate and take into custody, the persons we believe responsible, for these reckless acts,” he said.