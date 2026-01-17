Kamloops News

Rental projects in North Kamloops, Valleyview move ahead with new housing agreements and tax breaks

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A rendering of a proposed 90-unit building in Valleyview.

Hundreds of new rental units are a step closer to reality after Kamloops city council approved housing agreements for three developments.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, council adopted housing agreements for an affordable market rental building planned for 422 Tranquille Rd., a seniors’ rental building planned at 2001 Glenwood Dr., and a two-building development at 1024 Eighth St.

The Tranquille Road property is owned by Propolis Co-operative Housing Society, which raised more than $1 million for the net-zero mixed-use building by issuing community bonds to 101 investors.

The housing agreement adopted by council will ensure the provision of affordable rental units in this building. In exchange, the development will have a reduction in parking requirements.

The six-storey development is planned to include 53 units of housing, including 15 studio, 33 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom units, and commercial space on the main floor.

The development will be exempt from municipal taxes on increased assessed value on the development for a decade, due to a program in place to spur commercial and residential development on the North Shore.

Council also authorized a housing agreement for a 90-unit building planned in Valleyview at 2001 Glenwood Dr.

Council agreed to provide a 10-year tax exemption for increased assessed value on the development, which will offer purpose-built rental units.

“The applicant has indicated that the building will be an independent-living seniors’ rental community designed specifically for residents aged 55 and older,” reads a staff report.

The six-storey building is planned to include 57 one-bedroom units, eight units that include one bedroom and a den, and 25 two-bedroom units.

Council also agreed to enter into a housing agreement for a two-building development at 1024 Eighth St., which “ensures the provision of social and market rental housing units” on the property.

The mixed-use development, called The Pulse on Eighth, will include one 65-unit affordable seniors’ housing building and one 150-unit residence. The developer sought to expand the number of units, a change triggered in part by reductions in the city’s parking requirements.

The project will also be eligible for a municipal tax exemption as it will offer new rental units.