Police appeal for tips in case of wanted man, warn he could be in Kamloops
Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man wanted for a string of alleged offences, including assault and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Darion Erickson, 30, is wanted on warrants out of the Fort St. James area. He is described as standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, with has black hair and brown eyes.
“It is believed that Darion Erickson is in the Kamloops area, but may be travelling to other areas as well,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.
“If anyone sees him or has information related to his whereabouts, please do not approach him, but contact your nearest police detachment as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information about Erickson’s whereabouts can contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
