'Structural integrity' concerns after overnight blaze guts downtown Kamloops commercial building

Building might come down

Photo: X/@YKA_Matt Emergency crews were called to a fire in the 400-block of Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

UPDATE: 10:02 a.m.

A vacant downtown Kamloops commercial building gutted in an overnight fire might have to be torn down, firefighters say.

Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators are on scene on Thursday morning trying to determine the cause and origin of a fire that broke out late Wednesday night in the 400-block of Victoria Street.

Emergency crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. to the former Fashion 5 storefront, 418 Victoria St., for a report of a fire.

KFR platoon captain Kris Krutop told Castanet the building was “fully involved” when crews arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

The damage was significant.

“We’re currently working with the building owner to see about how to get access to do our investigation — structural integrity is now the issue,” he said.

“The structural engineer will determine whether it’s repairable or if it’s something that’s got to come down.”

Krutop said investigators are working to determine how the fire started and whether it’s suspicious.

“We’re just trying to determine all those things now,” he said.

No injuries were reported in relation to the blaze.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8:56 a.m.

A late-night fire caused major damage to a vacant storefront in downtown Kamloops, but firefighters prevented it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Emergency crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. to a fire at 418 Victoria St., a former ladies’ wear store that has been unoccupied for more than a year.

The blaze appears to have gutted the storefront, but neighbours say the hard work of firefighters kept it contained.

David Johnson was sweeping up glass on the sidewalk when Castanet attended the scene on Thursday morning. He is the executive director of the Kamloops Brain Injury Association, which has its office next door to 418 Victoria St.

“The fire guys are amazing — they broke our door here to get in to put in these fans that create a pressure zone that pushes all the smoke and heat out to protect this building,” he said.

“These guys made sure my building didn’t burn down last night. So yeah, I’ve got a little bit of cleanup, but it’s only because they were actively protecting my property.”

Firefighters remained at the scene on Thursday morning cleaning up. Victoria Street was closed overnight in the 400-block, but it is expected to reopen on Thursday morning.

Castanet has asked Kamloops Fire Rescue and police for more information about Wednesday night’s fire. This story will be updated if more becomes known.