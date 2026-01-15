Kamloops News

TRU master’s student builds AI tool to help WolfPack coaches analyze games

AI could give WolfPack edge

Photo: Josh Dawson TRU Master of Science in Data Science student John Bardelosa is creating a computer vision monitoring tool for the university's women's volleyball team.

A Thompson Rivers University master’s student is developing an AI tool designed to give the WolfPack women’s volleyball team a competitive edge.

John Bardelosa is a big volleyball fan and has played the sport since the third grade. He's currently months away from completing his master of science in data science at TRU, and the AI tool he’s developing is his final project.

He’s trained his AI models on recordings of two of the volleyball team’s home games.

The first model he’s developed identifies and tracks the movements of each player, and the other tracks and classifies actions performed by the players.

He’s put the two models together and they spit out their combined data onto a simply designed dashboard. After several iterations, Bardelosa said the program has now become a lot more accurate.

It tracks serves, attacks, actions per minute, the ratio of deep to short serves, as well as court heat maps of attack and serve locations, among other information that’s collected. Data is tracked for both teams.

“In volleyball, momentum is very critical. A shift in momentum can cost you the game,” Bardelosa said.

“If you’re able to adjust right away, adjust the players, put in the right players, put out the right players, then that could help you win the game.”

That’s exactly how he hopes the 'Pack could benefit from his project.

Not yet finished

Bardelosa said he’s already identified some improvements he’d like to make, such as tracking individual player stats and adding a Large Language Model — similar the ChapGPT.

“Then you could just ask, ‘Hey, what’s the accuracy of this player’s passing right now? What is the rate of change to this player’s attack efficiency?” Bardelosa explained.

"Once you have eyes on your opponents, you're already one step ahead of them."

He’s yet to attempt using the tool on a live game feed, but he expects it would run smoothly as long as the video angle is the same as the recordings he trained his program on.

He said the analysis data would be created nearly in real time, which would be much faster than the current software most volleyball teams use to analyze game tapes.

“I think most coaches still rely on personal analysis, what they see on the court, that's what they analyze,” Bardelosa said.

“On a technical basis, there's a lot more things going on other than what you're just seeing, right? So as a coach, if you're able to see how your team's moving or how your opponents are moving, I think that's really one of the edges of this app.”

Bardelosa said he’s limited by time and resources, and he’s approaching graduation quickly. He said he’s open to continuing to work on the project in the future, but it will depend on his plans after graduating.

Would give ‘a leg up’

Women’s volleyball head coach Chad Grimm said some other volleyball programs have a dedicated staffer who will track data during the game, which can help teams shape their strategies and adjust mid-game.

“We don't have that, so that would help us kind of catch up to some of our competition and others like us that don't have that, it would give us a leg up, for sure,” Grimm said.

He said individual player data would be useful as well.

“Like how the other team is receiving and then it kind of helps us with what our serving targets might be, how certain players are attacking, that'll give us some data that we know maybe how to arrange our blocking defense,” he said.

Bardelosa is working on his project under the supervision of faculty of science professors Sean Hellingman and Ajay Dhrub.

Hellingman told Castanet that Bardelosa’s program is trained on footage from broadcast cameras that are set up in TRU's gym and uses pre-existing computing resources, meaning the technology would be easily accessible and require no added infrastructure.

Both Hellingman and Bardelosa said the program’s models could be trained in new environments once refined — meaning it could be used during away games as well, or even trained to work in a different sport entirely.

“To watch [the project] progress through, especially the difficult steps, and then come out the other side where we're all feeling very confident that we're pretty close to having something really awesome here, it is very rewarding,” Hellingman said.

“Depending on John's motivations beyond the project, this is something he could continue to polish and, quite honestly, make available to teams in youth sports in general, or just volleyball clubs and organizations.”