Former North Kamloops Denny’s manager denies stealing nearly $500K in tips, signals openness to settlement talks

Photo: Michael Potestio Denny's in North Kamloops.

A former manager accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in tips from a Kamloops restaurant denies wrongdoing but says he’s open to settlement discussions.

The operator of the Denny's on Tranquille Road, Northland Properties Corp., filed a lawsuit last month in B.C. Supreme Court against three former employees, claiming they misappropriated a substantial sum from its tip collection system.

The restaurant claims Brandon Billy, Dhruv Rana and Rob Wiehe embezzled more than half a million dollars in tips.

On Monday, Wiehe, who is accused of stealing the lion’s share of the money — more than $494,000 in tips in two years — filed a response to Northland’s claim, denying “each and every allegation of wrongdoing alleged in the notice of civil claim” and that the plaintiff bears the burden of proof.

“Without admitting any of the allegations pleaded in the notice of civil claim, the defendant states that he is willing to engage in good-faith discussions toward a resolution of this matter, including potential settlement, subject to receipt of full particulars of the plaintiff's claim,” the response stated.

According to Denny’s notice of civil claim, filed back in mid-December, the restaurant discovered unauthorized transfers from its digital tip distribution platform. It claims Wiehe, the former manager, bilked the restaurant between 2023 and 2025.

The company claims Wiehe resigned on Nov. 3, the same day he emailed a server who works at the Denny's seeking "financial verification codes" to access the restaurant's "Tips Today" digital system.

The lawsuit says the former manager texted the server five days later seeking more of the verification codes, and the server had "believed she was helping" him to make repayments.

The server, the lawsuit says, "did not fully understand how access to the tip-distribution platform operated."

Billy and Rana, meanwhile, are accused of stealing some $11,000 in tips, following the same scheme employed by Wiehe.

Neither of them have issued a response to the civil claim as of Wednesday afternoon.

The plaintiff, Northlands, is seeking damages for theft, fraud, breach of contract, court costs and repayment of the misappropriated funds.

The defendant, Wiehe, denies that the plaintiff is entitled to the relief sought or to any relief at all.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Investigation ongoing

Kamloops Mounties are also investigating the alleged theft.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet the investigation is ongoing.

“Therefore, there is nothing more that I am able to share at this time,” she said.