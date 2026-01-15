Kamloops News

Facing pay cut extension, Kamloops mayor defends actions, resists apology

Mayor wants pay reinstated

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has been found to have breached council's code of conduct for the fourth time.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, whose salary has been slashed multiple times due to council code of conduct violations, says he is now faced with a pay cut extension — but he still won't apologize for his actions.

“I won’t be apologizing, because it’s bullshit,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops.

Hamer-Jackson sent a statement to reporters on Wednesday saying he wants to respond to “council’s demand” that he apologize for an incident that happened as he was preparing to give a speech at a chamber of commerce gala event nearly two years ago.

In March of 2024, city staff pulled the plug on a slideshow Hamer-Jackson was preparing for the business event after the mayor forwarded a number of images — including a photo of a sex act — to the local chamber of commerce.

The mayor said he had sent out a general request for images showing the realities on city streets, then sent them to the chamber without reviewing them.

An investigator later determined Hamer-Jackson breached both council’s code of conduct and provincial privacy legislation by collecting and forwarding the photos.

The investigator recommended Hamer-Jackson write two apology letters and take personalized mandatory training about his responsibilities under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

According to a report released in December 2024, the investigator also recommended council reduce Hamer-Jackson’s salary by five per cent for a year if he didn’t complete the training within a 60-day window.

One year has now passed and the mayor wants his pay reinstated.

“[Council is] going to redo the measures, so they still want to give me pay cuts. It’s supposed to be over — but they still want me to sign apology letters,” Hamer-Jackson said in a Wednesday interview, adding no one involved in the incident seemed to want these letters anyhow.

Didn't intend harm

Hamer-Jackson’s letter, under the heading “Factual Statement from Mayor Hamer-Jackson,” said he wouldn’t sign an apology because it would be “based on a false narrative, misrepresents my intentions and contradicts the facts.”

The letter said no images were selected for use, no slideshow existed, and no inappropriate material was ever shown to any audience.

“I fully reject the accusation that I intended to present anything improper. This allegation has been used to create a sensationalized narrative that bears no resemblance to the facts and has inflicted repetitional and financial harm without cause,” the letter reads.

In his December 2024 report, investigator Reece Harding, a municipal lawyer, concluded it did not matter whether the photos were actually used in a slideshow — the mayor’s actions were not permitted under FIPPA.

“Whether or not the photographs were actually used for the slideshow is not relevant. As soon as the mayor sent the photographs, he used and disclosed personal information in a manner that is inconsistent with section 25.1 of the statute,” Harding wrote.

When asked if he felt he was responsible to be careful about collecting images in the first place, Hamer-Jackson said he “never asked for any human content” when he solicited photos for the presentation.

He then claimed he was being treated unfairly by the investigator. He implied Harding is getting rich off City of Kamloops code of conduct investigations.

“This guy here has got a good take going,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson has previously accused Harding of being biased against him, which Harding has denied.

When asked by council to provide evidence of the bias at a special meeting, the mayor did not show up.

Blames city staff

Hamer-Jackson’s letter further claims after the March 2024 slideshow was cancelled, “without a single conversation with me, the matter was pushed to the media — transforming a non-event into a manufactured controversy.”

But it was Hamer-Jackson himself who notified Castanet Kamloops that his slideshow was pulled before the gala presentation over privacy concerns.

In fact, he told attendees at the March 2024 event that his original presentation had been pulled, and provided more details in an interview with Castanet following his speech.

When asked Wednesday about that discrepancy, the mayor pinned the blame on city CAO Byron McCorkell for answering questions from reporters in the days and weeks that followed the slideshow incident.

"Don't talk to me about being honest or dishonest, OK? Don’t talk to me about that crap," Hamer-Jackson said. "He told the world that the mayor was forwarding sex acts."

The letter closes with a commitment to “continue to tell the truth” and “continue to lead with integrity.”

'Totally responsible for his actions'

Coun. Kelly Hall, this month’s deputy mayor, told Castanet he couldn’t talk about the specific sanctions and censures being discussed by council, but he said the mayor had been found to be in violation of the code of conduct.

“He is totally responsible for his actions, and if he's found that he's breached the code, then he's going to have to pay the price for breaching the code,” Hall said. “It’s not unfair.”

He said council has been consistent in its application of code of conduct violation sanctions.

After a separate code of conduct breach, Coun. Bill Sarai was similarly instructed to deliver apology letters and take mandatory training, facing a five per cent salary reduction if he didn’t comply in a specified time frame.

Hall said it’s “extremely important” as an elected official to abide by privacy legislation, and it’s incumbent on each individual to comply with the regulations.

“It’s very serious — you don’t want to mess around with that,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson's letter unedited and in its entirety:

January 14, 2026

Factual Statement from Mayor Hamer-Jackson

To:

Members of Kamloops City Council and City Administration;

Residents of Kamloops;

Kamloops Chamber of Commerce;

Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association;

North Shore Business Improvement Association;

Corporate law firms and associates retained by the City of Kamloops through BC;

Members of the local business community;

Local and provincial media

This letter is in response to Council’s demand that I sign an apology regarding the planned State of the City address in March 2024. I will not sign the proposed apology because it is based on a false narrative, misrepresents my intentions, and contradicts the facts. I will not validate a storyline that was built on speculation, political maneuvering, and misinformation.

Let me state this plainly:

No slideshow existed. No presentation occurred. No inappropriate material was ever shown to any audience—private or public.

Any claim suggesting otherwise is categorically false.

I prepared for the Chamber’s invitation in good faith and with integrity. My goal was straightforward: to present a truthful assessment of our city—our achievements, our challenges, and the realities our residents and businesses face every day. Some did not want the public to hear that reality. That is the root of this issue.

As part of my preparation, I requested a broad range of photographs that accurately reflected conditions in Kamloops. I did not request any images depicting human content of any kind. The materials were submitted in bulk from the Business Improvement Associations and other contributors and were forwarded unchanged to the Chamber Executive Director for preliminary review. There was no finalized slideshow, no selection process, and no intent to use any inappropriate image—because no image had been selected for use at all.

If any photos depicting human content appeared in the bulk submissions, they were incidental, unintended, and were never curated or prepared for display. The claim that these images were meant for a public presentation is not only wrong—it is irresponsible.

I fully reject the accusation that I intended to present anything improper. This allegation has been used to create a sensationalized narrative that bears no resemblance to the facts and has inflicted reputational and financial harm without cause.

It is important for the public to know this:

Not a single individual or organization supposedly “affected” ever asked for an apology.

I contacted them directly. None believed I wronged them, and none felt harmed. The demand for an apology came solely from Council, and it has been used as part of an orchestrated external communications effort that escalated the issue far beyond reality.

Administration also instructed me to avoid discussing the actual challenges facing Kamloops and to present only positive content in the State of the City address. That was unacceptable. Residents know what is happening in their city. Pretending otherwise is dishonest. Leadership requires transparency—not selective messaging.

Despite the fact that no presentation existed, speculation was treated as fact. The slideshow portion of my presentation was cancelled before anything had been created. Then, without a single conversation with me, the matter was pushed to the media—transforming a non-event into a manufactured controversy.

The situation has been further worsened by punitive measures, including significant reductions to my compensation, imposed on the basis of claims that I believe are baseless and politically motivated. These actions do not reflect fairness, due process, or principled governance.

The proposed apology letter requires me to confess to actions I did not take and intentions I never had. I will not sign a document built on falsehoods. I will not bow to political pressure, and I will not legitimize a narrative designed to damage my reputation and silence honest discussion about the state of our city.

My commitment remains unchanged and unwavering:

I will continue to tell the truth. I will continue to stand up for the residents and businesses of Kamloops. And I will continue to lead with integrity, regardless of attempts to undermine or silence me.

Respectfully,

Reid Hamer-Jackson

Mayor, City of Kamloops