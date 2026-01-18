Kamloops News

Kamloops man found guilty of repeated sexual assaults against girlfriend’s young daughter

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s young daughter multiple times over a two-year period.

The 34-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was found guilty on Wednesday following an earlier trial in Kamloops provincial court.

The offences took place in 2016 and 2017. The man did not live with the victim’s mother during that time, but he spent lots of time at her basement suite and would stay over five or six nights a week.

Court heard the mother would leave her daughter, who was six and seven at the time of the offences, alone with the man while she went out to work or run errands.

Three incidents were detailed in court — two in the girl’s bedroom and one in her mother’s room. In two of them, he touched the girl sexually and forced her to touch him. In the third one, he removed her clothes while "playing a game" in a locked bedroom.

Lawyers will return to court on Jan. 22 to set a date for sentencing.

The man is not in custody.