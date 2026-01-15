Kamloops News

Deer shot dead in Logan Lake neighbourhood under investigation by conservation officers

Deer shot in neighbourhood

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of a mule deer in Penticton.

Conservation officers are investigating after a deer was shot and killed on a residential street in Logan Lake last month.

Conservation officer Tyler Kerr told Castanet Kamloops the doe mule deer was killed back on Dec. 21, 2025 in the vicinity of Amber Drive. He said the incident was reported to the BCCOS, which collected evidence from the animal.

Now the BCCOs is asking the public for any information or footage that may assist their investigation.

“Whether they heard, saw, if they have security camera footage, Ring doorbells — information of that nature is what we’re trying to compile right now,” Kerr said.

Kerr said the deer was killed outside of an open hunting season and within a residential neighbourhood, which are prohibited. He said the penalty for hunting or unlawfully killing wildlife could range from monetary fines to formal charges with court proceedings.

“It depends where we go with the investigation and what we learn,” he said.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, including security camera footage, contact the conservation service’s RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 or visit rapp.bc.ca.