Judge jails Kamloops man who breached house arrest by soaking in stranger’s hot tub

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A backyard intruder who was high on drugs when police found him shirtless in a hot tub outside a Kamloops home has been ordered to spend 45 days in jail.

Brandon Joshua Jerard Woods, 32, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday after admitting that he breached the terms of a conditional sentence order.

Court heard a woman who lives on Linfield Drive in Aberdeen called police at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 7 after spotting an unknown man in her hot tub.

“She advised that there was an unknown male who was currently inside of her hot tub, which is located in the backyard of her residence,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said in court.

The caller told police the man was using illicit drugs and appeared to be attempting to disassemble part of her hot tub.

“The police arrive and they locate Mr. Woods sitting in the hot tub without a shirt on, and they noted him to be wearing sunglasses,” Duncan said.

“There was what was described as a plethora of his personal items laid out around the hot tub.”

It did not take Mounties long to determine that Woods was violating the terms of a previous sentence just by being outside his home. In November, he was placed on a year-long conditional sentence order, which included a house arrest term.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Woods had been kicked out of the place he was staying, which led to “a series of bad decisions” that landed him in the hot tub.

“He understands he made a mistake and he’d like to take responsibility for it,” Killoran said. “He wants me to express his remorse about that.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 45-day suspension of Woods’ previous sentence.

That means he will spend 45 days in jail, after which his conditional sentence order will resume unchanged.