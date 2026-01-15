Kamloops News

No injuries reported after fire destroys RV parked along Kamloops riverfront

Fire rips through motorhome

Photo: Angee Griffin A Kamloops resident spotted this fire across from her home on Wednesday morning.

A motorhome parked along the South Thompson River went up in flames on Wednesday morning in Valleyview, adding to a string of fires reported around Kamloops in recent days.

KFR life safety educator Josh Cowen said a fire engine responded to the blaze at 9:32 a.m. behind Top 40 Woodworks in the 1700-block of Kelly Douglas Rd., where they found a burned out fifth-wheel RV.

Angee Griffin said she spotted smoke from the blaze across the river from her Shuswap Road home shortly after 9 a.m. She said she noticed the fire from her living room window, and she captured photos showing the RV completely engulfed in flames.

She said the trailer had been parked along the river for a few weeks, and it was essentially toast by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to Cowen, KFR’s investigation into the fire has now wrapped up. He said fire investigators could not determine a cause. He said he could not divulge whether crews suspected it to be suspicious, but noted police were not called in to assist.

Cowen said it’s unlikely the fire was caused by a mechanical issue because there was nothing mechanical functioning in the trailer.

“This is a tough one. There’s no evidence of arson, there’s no witnesses, we can’t find any further information on this,” he said. “We’re not treating this as arson right now … and if it is then that’ll be RCMP’s file.”

Cowen said the investigation could be reignited if more information is received. Anyone with any footage or information about the fire can contact police at 250-828-3000.

Griffin said she’s noticed homeless people camping in the area where the fire occurred.

“There are vulnerable persons living down there in the trailer, we do know that,” Cowen said, adding that no one was injured in the blaze.

KFR says call police

There have been numerous suspicious fires around Kamloops under police investigation so far in the first two weeks of the new year.

As a result, Cowen advised Kamloops residents call in any suspicious activity to contact Kamloops RCMP right away.

“It’s been a very busy few weeks of 2026,” Cowan said.

According to Kamloops RCMP, on Jan. 7, a man and a woman allegedly cut through a chain link fence on the 700-block of Athabasca Street at 2:06 a.m. to break into a storage facility, pouring gasoline onto wood and setting it on fire as they left.

Emergency crews were then called to a fire in the 200-block of West Victoria Street at about 7:45 p.m. late that day where two vehicles were fully engulfed in the parking lot of Budget Brake and Muffler, 243 Victoria St. West.

On Jan. 11 just before noon, firefighters responded to a fire in a quonset hut on Kingston Avenue as well as one in a pile of wood behind a business several buildings down the street.

That same day emergency crews were called at about 11:45 p.m. to a home in the 600-block of Shuswap Road, where a house was burned to the ground, injuring a person in the process.