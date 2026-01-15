Kamloops News

Probation for man who kicked teenager in face at North Kamloops skateboard park

Admits kicking teen in head

Photo: RCMP Jake Johnson, pictured here in a still image taken from a video recorded by witnesses on McArthur Island on April 4, 2023, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

A man who drunkenly kicked a 14-year-old boy in the face at a North Kamloops skateboard park has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Jake Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Johnson was intoxicated on April 4, 2023, when he happened upon two teenagers engaged in a fight with each other on McArthur Island. He decided to intervene by kicking one of them in the face.

“Just once — he swings his foot and catches [the teenager] in the face,” Crown prosecutor Rigel Tessmann said in court, describing witness video captured at the scene and obtained by police.

“[The victim] immediately stands up and can be seen holding his nose.”

The boy suffered a concussion and a broken nose. Court heard he had to see medical specialists and he’s had ongoing fear and nightmares as a result of the attack.

Police identified Johnson thanks to that witness video. He was arrested and charged in September of 2023.

Johnson, who lives in Penticton, quit drinking shortly after the incident.

“He tells me he had been in town temporarily doing some drywall work and was drinking with a couple of other men who were hanging around in the area,” said defence lawyer John Gustafson.

“They noticed the fight between the two young people and Mr. Johnson took it upon himself to intervene.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a year of probation, with conditions requiring he stay away from the victim and McArthur Island skate park.