Kamloops News

Free events planned in Kamloops for Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week

A week of family activities

Photo: Pexels Kamloops families are encouraged to take part in a week of free activities held in support of Family Literacy Day.

Kamloops families are encouraged to take the last week of January and spend some purposeful time away from screens, instead taking part in activities that build literacy skills.

The annual Beem Credit Union (formerly Interior Savings) Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week will take place from Jan. 24 to 31, in support of Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.

The week of free events will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 24, with a morning of activities at John Tod Centre Kamloops Y, geared for families with kids aged five and under.

Other events include a family magic show, a Taiko drumming workshop, a youth board game cafe and cross-country skiing in West Highlands Park.

Brian Harris, CEO of Beem, said the credit union is proud to continue its long-standing support of Unplug and Play.

“Supporting initiatives like this is how we help our communities thrive,” Harris said in a statement.

The City of Kamloops is hosting four events to support literacy week.

A free public swim will be held at Westsyde Pool on Jan. 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Valleyview Arena will host an evening of free skating on Jan. 28, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A free family sport night will be held at Beatty Elementary School on Jan. 29, from 5:15 until 6:45.

Kamloops Museum and Archives will be hosting Unplug and Play with Rocks on Saturday, Jan. 31, an event available by donation.

A full schedule of events can be found at literacyinkamloops.ca, and the Kamloops Unplug and Play Facebook page. A paper copy of the schedule can be found at any Beem Credit Union location in Kamloops.

Registration links for the public skates and family sport night are available on the City of Kamloops website.