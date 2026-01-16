Free events planned in Kamloops for Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week
A week of family activities
Kamloops families are encouraged to take the last week of January and spend some purposeful time away from screens, instead taking part in activities that build literacy skills.
The annual Beem Credit Union (formerly Interior Savings) Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week will take place from Jan. 24 to 31, in support of Family Literacy Day on Jan. 27.
The week of free events will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 24, with a morning of activities at John Tod Centre Kamloops Y, geared for families with kids aged five and under.
Other events include a family magic show, a Taiko drumming workshop, a youth board game cafe and cross-country skiing in West Highlands Park.
Brian Harris, CEO of Beem, said the credit union is proud to continue its long-standing support of Unplug and Play.
“Supporting initiatives like this is how we help our communities thrive,” Harris said in a statement.
The City of Kamloops is hosting four events to support literacy week.
A free public swim will be held at Westsyde Pool on Jan. 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Valleyview Arena will host an evening of free skating on Jan. 28, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A free family sport night will be held at Beatty Elementary School on Jan. 29, from 5:15 until 6:45.
Kamloops Museum and Archives will be hosting Unplug and Play with Rocks on Saturday, Jan. 31, an event available by donation.
A full schedule of events can be found at literacyinkamloops.ca, and the Kamloops Unplug and Play Facebook page. A paper copy of the schedule can be found at any Beem Credit Union location in Kamloops.
Registration links for the public skates and family sport night are available on the City of Kamloops website.
More Kamloops News
- Walking for food securitySalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Festival to take over BNAKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Sovereign hits the markVernon - 7:00 pm
- Traffic accident on Hwy 3Castlegar - 6:49 pm
- US, Taiwan sign trade dealBusiness - 6:46 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wisp Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate