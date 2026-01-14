Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor surprises colleagues by attending city council meeting virtually from Mexico

Mayor tunes in from Mexico

Photo: Kristen Holliday Coun. Kelly Hall chairs a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson attended Tuesday’s meeting of Kamloops city council remotely from Mexico, leaving the deputy mayor to chair in person.

The meeting started at 1:30 p.m. with Coun. Kelly Hall, this month’s deputy mayor, introducing himself as the fill-in chair.

“I’ll be conducting the open session of today’s council meeting. The mayor didn’t show up, for whatever reason,” Hall said.

“I knew he was on holidays, I thought he would be fully here to chair this meeting, but he’s not. So you guys are stuck with me — and I think that’s a good thing.”

Hamer-Jackson was admitted to the council meeting over Zoom about 15 minutes in.

Multiple councillors have said over the past several weeks they didn’t know where the mayor was or when he was expected to return, assuming only that he had headed south on holidays.

Hamer-Jackson confirmed to Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday that he is in Mexico, where he often vacations during the holiday season.

The mayor was cagey when Castanet asked him in December about whether he would be in Kamloops when council resumed in the new year, refusing to answer but saying he would be available "pretty much 24/7." He also said the RCMP superintendent would know where he is.

Coun. Margot Middleton was similarly absent for Tuesday's council meeting, returning from a vacation to Hawaii. Councillors were aware of her whereabouts throughout the trip.

Middleton got back in time to personally attend a public hearing on Tuesday night. Hamer-Jackson attended the hearing virtually.