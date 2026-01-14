Kamloops News

Kamloops Pulp Mill conducts emergency dredging in Thompson River amid unusually low water levels

Emergency dredging in river

Photo: Michael Potestio Kruger crews are working in the Thompson River this week, conducting emergency dredging work.

Low water levels in the Thompson River have forced the Kruger Kamloops Pulp Mill to carry out emergency dredging near its Mission Flats facility.

As of Wednesday afternoon, multiple excavators were visible working on the riverbed south of Windbreak Street.

According to Kruger spokesperson Marie-Claude Tremblay, the water level in the river is so low that emergency dredging was required.

“Emergency dredging activities are conducted to maintain water flow to the mill, ensuring safe and continuous operations," she said.

"These measures are essential to prevent operational disruptions that could lead to safety and environmental challenges."

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson River’s level in Kamloops on Wednesday is about 2.29 metres.

Tremblay said the work is being carried out in accordance with all necessary permits.

“Both the Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans have been notified, and a qualified third-party environmental monitor is overseeing the process to ensure compliance with environmental standards,” she said.

“Our priority is to complete this work as quickly and responsibly as possible.”

This isn’t the first time Kruger has had machinery working in the river. In January of 2024, the mill had machinery working in the same spot on the river after an ice jam blocked the mill’s water intake during a cold snap.