Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP ask for tips after alleged groping incident reported at downtown mall

Police seek groping suspect

Photo: RCMP Kamloops Mounties are trying to track down this man, who police say is a person of interest in a groping incident that occurred at 7:30 p.m. back on Dec. 20, 2025 at the Lansdowne Village.

Kamloops Mounties have released a photo of a person of interest as they investigate an alleged groping incident at a downtown shopping mall just before Christmas.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a press release police wish to speak to a person of interest, whose image they are now circulating.

Napier said that on Dec. 20 just before 7:30 p.m., a woman was groped while she was shopping in the 450-block of Lansdowne Street.

Napier said the male suspect fled on foot after being confronted by security.

“The Kamloops RCMP is releasing a photo of the person in the hopes of advancing the investigation,” she said in the press release. “If you know this person please contact the Kamloops RCMP.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.