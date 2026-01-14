Kamloops News

Divided Kamloops council turns down mixed-use neighbourhood plan near Kenna Cartwright Park

Photo: Placemark Design and Development Council on Tuesday rejected an application to change the city's Official Community Plan to allow for a proposed 90-acre development near Kenna Cartwright Park.

Plans for a massive mixed-use neighbourhood near Kenna Cartwright Park were shelved Tuesday after Kamloops city council was split on costs and infrastructure.

In a 4-4 tie vote — which is considered a defeat — council rejected an application to change the City of Kamloops’ Official Community Plan to make way for the development, dubbed Kenna Village. The vote took place following a public hearing on Tuesday night.

Several council members asked about the potential infrastructure needs and costs arising in future years as a result of such a large development. Some said they didn’t have enough information about the implications of this OCP change to give the project their vote of approval.

“There are too many questions that we have to wait to get the answer to,” said Coun. Dale Bass, who had asked staff about timelines for upgrading area roads and interchanges.

“I'm not sure I want to start down this road until we get those answers.”

The proposed development was eyed for a parcel of land at 2440, 2450 and 2600 West Trans-Canada Hwy., located south of Kenna Cartwright Park and west of Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Vancouver-based Placemark Design and Development Inc. had put forward a plan envisioning a mixed-use neighbourhood consisting of up to 1,350 units of housing, a commercial area, an industrial park including an AI data centre, and greenways connecting to Kenna Cartwright Park.

"It's what the OCP talks about, creating compact, walkable communities," said Paul Fenske, Placemark principal. "That's what we were proposing tonight with Kenna Village."

Kamloops developer Mike Rink initiated the project, with Placemark taking the lead on design and development due to its experience building large-scale planned communities.

Mixed use uncertainty

Eric Beach, City of Kamloops planning manager, said the developer’s proposal set aside 65 per cent of the land for industrial use, 23 per cent for residential buildings, and 11 per cent for parks and open space.

Coun. Bill Sarai said he felt the area was a “prime location” for light industrial land, and said he struggled with the idea of mixing housing with industry.

“The plan looks great. The village looks great. It's just the mix that's in that village that is really uncomfortable for me,” Sarai said.

However, Coun. Nancy Bepple said she understood the developer's rationale for putting residential buildings on the sloped parts of the site, which wasn't ideal for industrial use anyhow.

Some councillors were concerned about the implications for water use, with a staff report noting water consumption is higher in residential areas than in light industrial areas.

After hearing these concerns, Coun. Stephen Karpuk noted council recently approved the city’s new Official Community Plan, which re-designated the site from future industrial development to future development — a change that invites potential residential or commercial buildings near the park.

“We created the change to create what we're seeing before us today,” Karpuk said.

Concerns over cost

In a presentation to council, Theo Finseth, partner with Placemark, said the developer would be working with city staff and paying its fair share for site servicing and infrastructure costs.

“We believe that this project is something that can generate economy for the city as opposed to cost,” Finseth said.

A staff report had noted $100 million in water infrastructure improvements would be accelerated with the southwest sector development.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, City of Kamloops development, engineering and sustainability director, told council these infrastructure upgrades are needed because of multiple construction projects happening in this area of the city, although Kenna Village would move up the timeline for this work.

Letters of support

While some members of the public were opposed to the development, council received more than a dozen letters of support for the project, including one from a representative of iTel Networks Inc. and Bell Canada — companies looking to develop AI data centres in Kamloops, including in Kenna Village.

Stu Cartwright, son of former Coun. Kenna Cartwright — for whom the park is named — also wrote in support of the development.

“This proposal promotes a healthy mix for businesses and residents to prosper,” Cartwright wrote, adding he believed his late mother would have supported such a development.

At the end of a near two-hour meeting, the vote was taken, with Bass, Sarai, Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson opposed.

Coun. Mike O'Reilly was not present for the discussion or vote, having declared a conflict of interest due to his own company developing a separate light industrial site in Iron Mask.

'There was obviously frustration'

Placemark's Fenske said the development team had some frustration watching the council discussion unfold.

Fenske said council members raised valid questions on behalf of the public, and he believed there were straightforward answers available — but he didn’t see these being adequately relayed by city staff.

Placemark representatives provided two five-minute statements to council during the public hearing — the same amount of time allotted for other members of the public — and answered some questions from council members after these statements were provided.

“There was obviously frustration on our part. A tremendous amount of experience and time has been poured into this in order to bring about the kind of community, the kind of neighbourhood, that Kamloops needs — which is complete and walkable and integrated,” Fenske said.

He said a councillor had raised a concern about city sprawl, but the development team saw the mixed-use development, built in accordance with OCP guidelines, as the “antidote to sprawl.”

“Despite the clear vision presented and the clear direction adopted by this council six weeks ago, on Dec. 9, to incorporate residential and commercial close to Kenna Cartwright within this parcel, it is somewhat dismaying to see a 4-4 vote," he said.

He said it's possible the project will come back to council, but focused on advancing the industrial sites.