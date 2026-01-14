Kamloops News

KSAR team dispatched to Pritchard-area road where driver reportedly got stuck in snow

Photo: Facebook / Kamloops Search and Rescue Kamloops Search and Rescue were sent to the Pritchard area on Monday to look for a driver reportedly stuck in the snow.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is advising drivers to make safe navigation choices and be prepared for winter driving after a team was sent to the Pritchard area to look for a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the snow.

In a Facebook post, KSAR said 16 team members, two snowmobiles and a backup utility terrain vehicle were dispatched to Martin Prairie Road at about 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police had contacted KSAR for help after a motorist was reportedly stuck in the snow. It was believed the driver had been heading to Kelowna and missed their highway turnoff.

However, once the team arrived, KSAR said the motorist couldn't be found at the provided coordinates.

“Sled teams searched more than two kilometres beyond the last known position and observed tire tracks in the snow leading away from the reported location of the stuck vehicle,” the social media post reads.

“RCMP later advised, through information obtained from Apple iPhone communications, that the driver had been assisted and freed by a local resident.”

The team loaded up the sleds at 8 p.m., and all members were home by about 10 p.m.

KSAR said travellers using navigation apps should use caution when deciding to head down forest service roads, “especially when conditions appear questionable.”

“In many cases, it is safer to turn around and return to a missed turn rather than continue, particularly if you re expecting to be travelling on a highway rather than a dirt road,” the post reads.

KSAR encouraged drivers to equip their vehicles with proper snow tires and carry, at minimum, chains and a snow shovel.