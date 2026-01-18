Kamloops News

Renowned physician Maté to deliver free public lecture at TRU in February

Photo: TRU Students' Union Renown physician and author Gabor Maté will speak at TRU's campus next month.

Renowned physician and author Dr. Gabor Maté will deliver a free public lecture at Thompson Rivers University next month.

The Thompson Rivers University Students’ Union is hosting the physician, author and leading voice on trauma, addiction and human development at its annual Common Voices Lecture on Feb. 11.

TRUSU describes Maté as highly sought after for his expertise in addiction, trauma and childhood development. He’s been honoured with the Order of Canada and received the Civic Merit Award from the City of Vancouver — his hometown.

“In this lecture, audiences will discover hidden pathways through which trauma and stress imprint themselves on the mind and body, reshaping behaviour across lifetimes,” the event listing reads.

“The talk will invite the audiences to restructure their conventional narratives towards addiction and mental health, to adopt a more humane path towards collective healing.”

The lecture is free to attend but TRUSU said in-person space is limited. Registration to attend opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The students’ union said there will be online participation options available, as well.

TRUSU executive director Nathan Lane told Castanet the announcement of Maté’s attendance at TRU has been well received by the community, and he expects the lecture will be “quite successful.”

More information on the lecture is available online.