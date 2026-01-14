Kamloops News

WCT says upcoming production of Casey and Diana to balance tragedy with laughs

Play balances drama, laughs

Western Canada Theatre says audiences may be surprised by the amount of humour and joy in its upcoming production of Casey and Diana.

The play is set in Toronto in the early 1990s, prior to Princess Diana’s visit to Casey House, where she was famously photographed holding hands with a patient in Canada’s only free-standing AIDS hospice.

WCT executive director Matt Eger has taken on directing duties for the upcoming production.

“It's so exciting to be able to work on this project and represent the LGBT community in Kamloops as a director,” they said.

“I felt like I was the one that should be helping bring this piece together for this community.”

The play primarily follows a number of fictional patients and caregivers at Casey House in the lead up to the princess’ visit.

Actor Karen Johnson-Diamond, who plays a volunteer at Casey House named Marjorie, said the story deals with themes of mortality and the role of a caregiver.

She thinks audiences will resonate with the personal connections in the story.

“I think it's about a brilliant moment where a stunning woman made a huge difference to the way people viewed people with AIDS, HIV,” she said.

“I felt when Diana came to Toronto in ’91 and visited the AIDS patients, that it really was a hopeful moment.”

Johnson-Diamond said the play, by playwright Nick Gree, combines heartbreak with comedy

Eger agreed, saying the play is a reminder that there is “laughter and joy and hope and connection” in times of struggle.

“I think there are definitely some heavy and sad moments in this play, but I think that it’s just underpinned by an incredible feeling of hope and progress and moving forward,” they said.

“And as these challenging moments in history happen, we actually have the strength and the good humour to move forward, and that it’s actually a very hopeful and happy message that this play is putting forward."

Kamloops local Randi Edmundson will play Princess Diana. Johnson-Diamond said she’s “astounded” by Edmunson's performance.

Rounding out the cast is Toronto-based actor Mathew Hulshof, Kelowna-born Jaxon Jenson, Montreal-based Amelia Sargisson and Janelle Reid of Vancouver.

Eger said they knew exactly who they wanted to play several key roles, and they trusted those actors would find the balance the performance demands. Several actors were also discovered through the casting process.

Casey and Diana is the third play in WCT’s 50th season and will run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

For tickets or further information about the play, click here.