Kamloops News

Charges proceeding to court as Kamloops’ top cop touts progress addressing violent gang conflict

Gang conflict still a priority

Photo: Castanet FILE - A Kamloops RCMP SUV parked in an alleyway off Victoria Street.

Kamloops’ top Mountie says police made headway over the past year against the gang violence that rocked the city in 2024.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said police were successful targeting a number of individuals involved in local drug trade violence.

In May of 2024, Kamloops RCMP took the unprecedented step to warn the public of an increased threat to public safety following a series of fire bombings in March and April and numerous shootings in May that year.

Police said the violence stemmed from a rivalry between gang leaders Justin Hunt and Cameron Cole — both of whom were targets of foiled hits.

Hunt was targeted in early March, just before the timeline of violence ramped up, and Cole evaded gunmen in July, months after the police warning.

Investigations inch closer to court

Police have recommended charges in connection to the public warning, particularity related to some of the shootings, and he anticipates an update to be coming as the files are in the disclosure phase with Crown prosecutors.

Pelley also told reporters the Kamloops RCMP also put “a considerable amount” of effort into proactive, intelligence-based policing on the illicit drug-trade front in 2025, leading to some success seizing a number of guns, ammunition and firearms manufacturing equipment.

“And we're just in the final stages of recommending charges on one of those investigations,” Pelley said.

He said police also advanced another investigation that resulted in multiple search warrants being executed at several locations, leading to police seizing large quantities of drugs and firearms. He said that file has been advanced for disclosure with the Crown as well.

Pelley also said that, at this time, he has no information to suggest any criminals operating in the Kamloops drug trade have links to Mexican cartels.

Days in court coming

Pelley noted a past investigation targeting Cole and a Shane Cameron in an alleged drug trafficking operation is set to proceed to trial in July.

He said a separate investigation, which involves a total of 45 drug trafficking and firearms charges that were approved against five individuals, is also moving toward trial.

“Those impacts have been serving us quite well with regard to the ongoing conflict, and we're going to continue to move in that direction, and hopefully have additional announcements,” Pelley told reporters.

Asked if the public should still be wary of the May 2024 warning, Pelley told Castanet police are always assessing the threat level and remain concerned given that Cole remains in the community at this time.

Hunt has been in jail on separate charges out of Port Coquitlam since August of 2024. Cole remains free on bail awaiting trial.