Kamloops RCMP investigating pair of related arsons, seek suspects
Same suspects in two arsons
Kamloops RCMP believe two fires from the last several days were arson, and they believe the same suspects are responsible for both.
In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said a man and a woman allegedly cut through a chain link fence on the 700-block of Athabasca Street at 2:06 a.m. on Jan. 7 to break into a storage facility.
Police said the pair stole approximately $4,000 in tools. Prior to leaving, gasoline was poured onto wood and set on fire.
Four days later, on Jan. 11, RCMP responded to assist Kamloops Fire Rescue in the 600-block of Kingston Ave. at 12:12 p.m.
Police said the alleged suspects potentially gained access by climbing a fence into a secure compound and set a pallet and cardboard box on fire. KFR told Castanet following the fire that crews quickly had the blaze under control.
“Video footage from both incidents indicates the same alleged suspects may be responsible for both fires,” said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.
“Kamloops Fire and Rescue fire investigators, and our Forensic Investigation Services are supporting both investigations.”
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP 250-828-3000 or Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800.
