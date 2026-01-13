Kamloops man charged with extortion after alleged barricade, assault of grandmother
Accused in elderly extortion
A Kamloops man is facing a string of charges including extortion, accused of barricading his 86-year-old grandmother inside her Westsyde home and assaulting her.
The incident came to the attention of Kamloops Mounties on Jan. 2, when a bank employee reported a suspicious phone call she had with an elderly client who indicated she was fearful of her grandson.
“She called the bank trying to inquire about reducing the credit limit on her credit card,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said Friday during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court.
"During the call, she stated that she was fearful of her grandson. She was fearful he might kill her and she was whispering throughout the phone call.”
The complainant reiterated those concerns when police contacted her by phone, so Mounties sent an RCMP emergency response team into the Westsyde house.
Gage Brody Durand, 35, was arrested inside. He is facing charges of extortion, unlawful confinement and assault.
He was granted bail on Friday, ordered to stay at least 10 kilometres away from Kamloops city limits. He will be prohibited from having any contact with the complainant and from possessing weapons or knives.
While on bail, Durand will also be prohibited from possessing any identification, credit cards, debit cards, cheques, invoices or bills in his grandmother’s name.
He is due back in court on Jan. 29.
