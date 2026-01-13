Kamloops News

Sharp increase in demand for skates 'overwhelming' Kamloops retailers as new rink opens

Can't keep skates on shelves

Photo: Josh Dawson Several Kamloops sports stores, including Players Bench, have seen an increase in demand for ice skate sharpening after the new Riverside Park skating rink opened last week.

Kamloops sporting goods stores are reporting a surge in skate sales and sharpening requests following the opening of a new $7-million outdoor rink in Riverside Park.

“It’s been awesome — it’s overwhelming, but it’s been awesome,” said Ted Desireau, owner of Consignor Sports on Notre Dame Drive.

The new outdoor skating rink officially opened on Wednesday, boasting a curved pathway of ice set under strings of lights, along with benches, fire pits and music. A grand opening is set for Saturday.

The rink drew steady crowds over its first weekend, and many skaters and families have had to spend money to make sure they are properly equipped.

Desireau told Castanet Kamloops it “would be an understatement” to call the resulting sales spike a mere trend.

“No one was prepared for what was going to happen with that rink opening up,” he said.

The Consignor Sports owner said his business has sold at least 500 pairs of skates since last week, and has been kept busy with a significant number of requests for ice skate sharpening.

“It's almost like COVID,” he said. “When COVID hit, we sold out of bikes, cross-country, skis and snowshoes within a month.”

Desireau said he’s seen a number of people come through his doors who have never skated before and are eager to try out the new activity. There’s also been an increase in older people returning to the sport.

“They’ve dusted off their skates and they’re going back out,” he said.

An employee at Players Bench Sports said he’s seen a number of customers, particularly international students, who are hoping to try ice skating for the first time at the Riverside Park rink.

He said while the Lansdowne Street store often sees strong sales through hockey season, there’s been a definite uptick in sharpening and skate rentals.

Russell Dolson, owner of Dolson’s Source for Sports, said his shop has also been bustling with people looking for ice skates.

“There’s been a lot of people coming in getting new skates or getting their existing skates sharpened. Definitely a big increase, it’s been crazy for the last few days,” Dolson said.

He said the boost in customer traffic is “100 per cent” due to the new rink, which he went to check out himself on the weekend.

“I think everyone seems to be really excited,” he said.

Dolson said there aren’t any immediate plans for his store to offer rentals, but he’d be open to considering it with all the buzz around the new rink.

The City of Kamloops, in partnership with Tourism Kamloops, is looking to add rinkside skate rentals in the future — potentially in time for the next winter season.

Desireau said as the owner of a small, independent store, he sees a few challenges with such an operation, including staffing requirements and insurance costs, which he expects would rise “immensely.”