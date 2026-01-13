Kamloops News

Trial postponed in wrongful dismissal case of fired TRU executive

Photo: TRU

The lawsuit of a former senior administrator who was ousted from Thompson Rivers University has been delayed, pushing his day in court to at least 2027.

Larry Phillips, the former associate vice-president in charge of human resources at TRU, is suing the university and former president Brett Fairbairn. Phillips is alleging breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of privacy and breach of the Workers Compensation Act.

Five days of court time were set aside for the trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver next month, but it's been adjourned.

In a statement to Castanet provided by his lawyer, Phillips said the next possible trial date would be in mid-2027 — pushing six years from when he was fired from TRU.

Phillips said TRU asked the judge to postpone the trial, arguing it could not be completed in the five days scheduled. The new trial will be set for 10 days.

Phillips said in his statement that he views TRU’s successful adjournment application “as a continuation of its bad treatment of him, which began with his termination and has continued since then.”

Reached for comment, TRU said it is not able to comment on matters actively before the court and “we continue to have confidence in due process.”

Phillips was one of two senior administrators named in a whistleblower complaint made to the university’s board of governors in 2021. He was fired that December by Fairbairn, who said the termination had nothing to do with the complaints.

“TRU’s termination of Mr. Phillips’ employment gave credence to the complainant’s vilification of Mr. Phillips in the media and exacerbated the harm caused to him by the complainants’ unfounded allegations,” Phillips’ statement reads.

An independent investigation that cost more than $1 million eventually substantiated 10 of the 33 allegations made against Phillips.

Substantiated allegations against Phillips included making inappropriate comments about female staff, making anti-Indigenous comments and breaching TRU's policy on sexual and personal harassment.

Phillips is accusing TRU and Fairbairn of bungling the complaint process, the investigation and his termination.

In his claim, Phillips accused TRU of “bad faith, high-handed and malicious conduct.” He’s also seeking damages and more than $72,000 he claims TRU owes him.

“Mr. Phillips and his family have suffered significantly over the past four years and he has waited patiently to resolve these matters at trial,” the statement reads.

“It is unfortunate that TRU has instead taken the approach to further delay and prolong its refusal to meet its obligations, commitments and duty of good faith.”

None of Phillips' claims have been proven in court.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, was the other person named by whistleblowers in the 2021 complaint. None of the 22 allegations against him were substantiated and he remains employed by the university.

In 2023, Milovick filed a defamation lawsuit against the eight accusers. Prior to that trial getting underway last September, the matter was settled out of court.