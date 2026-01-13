Kamloops News

Passenger numbers down at Kamloops Airport in 2025 despite strong finish to the year

Airport sees late-year boost

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - A WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 twin-engined turboprop aircraft is prepared for a flight at Kamloops Airport on June 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Passenger traffic at Kamloops Airport fell overall in 2025, but rebounded late in the year as flight frequencies increased.

According to the airport’s year-end statistics, Fulton Field welcomed a little more than 293,800 passengers last year — a five per cent decrease from the 310,500 visits tracked in 2024.

However, a five per cent increase in passengers was recorded over the last three months of the year, which saw 80,300 travellers, up from 76,560 in 2024.

“The overall decrease in 2025 reflects, in part, reduced flight frequencies from Calgary and Vancouver during the first three quarters of the year,” Kamloops Airport said in its statement.

“Frequencies increased at the end of October, and passenger numbers began to recover accordingly.”

The airport said flight frequencies to Calgary and Vancouver picked up in the final months of 2025, as did increased seasonal service to Victoria, leading to higher passenger numbers.

While the number of October visits saw relatively little change year over year, November and December saw six per cent and 10 per cent increases in passenger numbers.

There were about 25,300 Kamloops Airport visits in November 2025, compared with 23,900 in 2024.

December saw a little more than 29,000 visits in 2025, compared with 26,400 in 2024.

Kamloops Airport said it continues to work with business and tourism partners to boost the Tournament Capital as a travel destination, with route development and increased flight frequency continued top priorities.