Passenger numbers down at Kamloops Airport in 2025 despite strong finish to the year
Airport sees late-year boost
Passenger traffic at Kamloops Airport fell overall in 2025, but rebounded late in the year as flight frequencies increased.
According to the airport’s year-end statistics, Fulton Field welcomed a little more than 293,800 passengers last year — a five per cent decrease from the 310,500 visits tracked in 2024.
However, a five per cent increase in passengers was recorded over the last three months of the year, which saw 80,300 travellers, up from 76,560 in 2024.
“The overall decrease in 2025 reflects, in part, reduced flight frequencies from Calgary and Vancouver during the first three quarters of the year,” Kamloops Airport said in its statement.
“Frequencies increased at the end of October, and passenger numbers began to recover accordingly.”
The airport said flight frequencies to Calgary and Vancouver picked up in the final months of 2025, as did increased seasonal service to Victoria, leading to higher passenger numbers.
While the number of October visits saw relatively little change year over year, November and December saw six per cent and 10 per cent increases in passenger numbers.
There were about 25,300 Kamloops Airport visits in November 2025, compared with 23,900 in 2024.
December saw a little more than 29,000 visits in 2025, compared with 26,400 in 2024.
Kamloops Airport said it continues to work with business and tourism partners to boost the Tournament Capital as a travel destination, with route development and increased flight frequency continued top priorities.
More Kamloops News
- $10K grants for creatorsSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Nearly 300 mm of rain fallsVancouver Island - 11:57 am
- Poilievre: End drug decrimBC - 11:56 am
- Carney off to mend fencesCanada/China - 11:53 am
- Movie shoot on Beach Ave.Peachland - 11:49 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kovu Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate