Kamloops News

Work starts on Kamloops housing project aimed at helping people transition out of shelters

Supportive homes to rise

Photo: CMHA Kamloops Crews begin work on a McGill Road property that will be home to a 55-unit supportive housing project.

Work is underway on McGill Road to build a 55-unit supportive housing project aimed at helping people transition out of shelters and into permanent homes.

Brett Mineer, communications manager with Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops, said site work has started at 1453 McGill Rd.

“We anticipate being able to welcome clients in summer 2026,” he said.

The supportive housing project is being constructed on a property owned by the City of Kamloops.

BC Housing, which is providing provincial funding for the project, said temporary housing is intended to act as a step between shelter and a permanent home, offering specific supports that help people prepare for long-term housing.

The McGill Road building will be operated by CMHA Kamloops. The non-profit said the project will be operated similar to a CMHA supportive housing facility located near the Halston Bridge — the 41-bed Moira House facility.

BC Housing said the McGill Road facility will offer daily meals, life skills and employment training, health care referrals, overdose prevention and harm reduction services. Services will only be available to residents, and no walk-in services will be offered.

The provincial housing agency said clients must be willing to work towards long-term housing and health goals in order to be eligible for a spot in the temporary housing development.

Residents must sign housing agreements and pay rent.

“BC Housing and CMHA Kamloops will assess all potential residents and offer the temporary housing to people based on their individual needs and supports available,” BC Housing said.

“This process helps ensure residents are set up for success and more likely to remain housed.”