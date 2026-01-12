Work starts on Kamloops housing project aimed at helping people transition out of shelters
Supportive homes to rise
Work is underway on McGill Road to build a 55-unit supportive housing project aimed at helping people transition out of shelters and into permanent homes.
Brett Mineer, communications manager with Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops, said site work has started at 1453 McGill Rd.
“We anticipate being able to welcome clients in summer 2026,” he said.
The supportive housing project is being constructed on a property owned by the City of Kamloops.
BC Housing, which is providing provincial funding for the project, said temporary housing is intended to act as a step between shelter and a permanent home, offering specific supports that help people prepare for long-term housing.
The McGill Road building will be operated by CMHA Kamloops. The non-profit said the project will be operated similar to a CMHA supportive housing facility located near the Halston Bridge — the 41-bed Moira House facility.
BC Housing said the McGill Road facility will offer daily meals, life skills and employment training, health care referrals, overdose prevention and harm reduction services. Services will only be available to residents, and no walk-in services will be offered.
The provincial housing agency said clients must be willing to work towards long-term housing and health goals in order to be eligible for a spot in the temporary housing development.
Residents must sign housing agreements and pay rent.
“BC Housing and CMHA Kamloops will assess all potential residents and offer the temporary housing to people based on their individual needs and supports available,” BC Housing said.
“This process helps ensure residents are set up for success and more likely to remain housed.”
More Kamloops News
- Canucks goalie injuredNHL - 2:33 pm
- 'Does the city have a plan?'Spallumcheen - 2:31 pm
- Hiker found deceasedLake Country - 2:29 pm
- Hearing into police beatingVancouver - 2:16 pm
- Brought 'to their knees'Entertainment - 2:04 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Violet (and Veruca) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate