Kamloops Fish and Game Club aims to hook next generation with free ice fishing day at Walloper Lake
Ice fishing day returns
Families and kids are invited to try their hand at ice fishing this weekend as the Kamloops Fish and Game Club hosts its annual hands-on winter event on Walloper Lake.
The event, which draws hundreds of participants, is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18. Walloper Lake is west of Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park, adjacent to the Coquihalla Highway.
“If you want to give ice fishing a try, be there on Sunday,” said the club’s Randy Nelson in a news release.
“The club will provide everything you need, rods, reels, bait and a hole to fish in — but you have to catch the fish.”
Nelson said everyone who shows up Sunday will get a chance to try ice fishing. The club has 100 rod and reel combinations, and there will be plenty of members to help out people who haven't fished before.
He said there’s plenty of ice on Walloper Lake, but the surface can be slushy — so good footwear is recommended to ensure feet stay dry.
Coffee, hot chocolate and hot dogs will be available by donation.
More Kamloops News
- Purple for fibromyalgiaOliver - 6:00 pm
- Ice fishing day returnsKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Kiefer Sutherland arrested Entertainment - 5:53 pm
- Stunning sunset light up skyOkanagan - 5:47 pm
- Elon Musk to seek custodyEntertainment - 5:23 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kovu Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate