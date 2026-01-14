Kamloops News

Kamloops Fish and Game Club aims to hook next generation with free ice fishing day at Walloper Lake

Ice fishing day returns

Photo: Randy Nelson Brooklyn Thompson caught her first fish at a previous Ice Fishing Day event. Residents are invited to Walloper Lake on Sunday, Jan. 18, to try out the sport for free.

Families and kids are invited to try their hand at ice fishing this weekend as the Kamloops Fish and Game Club hosts its annual hands-on winter event on Walloper Lake.

The event, which draws hundreds of participants, is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18. Walloper Lake is west of Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park, adjacent to the Coquihalla Highway.

“If you want to give ice fishing a try, be there on Sunday,” said the club’s Randy Nelson in a news release.

“The club will provide everything you need, rods, reels, bait and a hole to fish in — but you have to catch the fish.”

Nelson said everyone who shows up Sunday will get a chance to try ice fishing. The club has 100 rod and reel combinations, and there will be plenty of members to help out people who haven't fished before.

He said there’s plenty of ice on Walloper Lake, but the surface can be slushy — so good footwear is recommended to ensure feet stay dry.

Coffee, hot chocolate and hot dogs will be available by donation.