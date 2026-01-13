Kamloops News

Let's Move Studio giving away $1K Reset Era priza package

Photo: Castanet

Let’s Move Studio is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win a prize pack worth $1,000.

The Reset Era 21-day fitness challenge at Let’s Move Studio runs Feb. 1 to Feb. 21.

Through Jan. 25, you can enter to win a prize pack that includes registration to The Reset Era, three months of unlimited membership at Let’s Move Studio, 10 passes for infrared sauna at Let’s Move, one spa pedicure at Interior Academy, one shampoo, blow dry and style at Interior Academy, one oxy-hydrating detoxifying spa capsule session at Qphoria, five deluxe chair sessions at Qphoria and a wellness basket filled with $100 worth of self care goodies.

