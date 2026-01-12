Kamloops News

Kamloops actor Hudson Williams continues meteoric rise with Golden Globes appearance

Heated Rivalry star shines

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/CBS Broadcasting Connor Storrie (left) and Hudson Williams, stars of Crave's Heated Rivalry, present the award for best supporting actress in a television series at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The Tournament Capital’s brand new pop culture icon was on stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night presenting an award.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, stars of Crave’s gay hockey drama Heated Rivalry, presented the award for best supporting actress in a television series.

Flanked by a pair of UFC fighters for “extra security” — to protect the stars from ravenous fans — Storrie followed Williams onto the stage, appearing nervous to be attending his first Globes.

Williams suggested taking a deep breath and picturing everyone in the audience naked, as Storrie countered that the strategy won’t work since everyone has seen them, “you know.”

Williams expressed some doubt that everyone in the audience has seen Heated Rivalry, to which Storrie responded: “But their trainers have, and their moms have and their daughters have.”

Williams also made the rounds on the red carpet, where he talked about meeting Hollywood royalty and donated $1,000 to the BC Children’s Hospital.

The star-studded awards show capped off a surreal couple of weeks for Williams and Storrie, both of whom shot to fame from relative obscurity when Heated Rivalry began to resonate with global audiences following its release in November.

Williams, who is from Kamloops, was in New York on Wednesday for interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CNN, among other appearances.

Since its debut, Heated Rivalry, the TV adaptation a 2019 novel by Rachel Reid, has dominated social media feeds and inspired a growing fanbase devoted to the queer romance at its centre, becoming one of Crave’s most-watched original series and a fixture on HBO Max’s top 10 shows in the U.S.

— with files from The Canadian Press