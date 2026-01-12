Kamloops News
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after late-night fire burns Tk'emlups home 'to the ground'
Seriously hurt in house fire
Photo: Castanet
FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle
A man suffered serious injuries on Sunday night in a house fire that destroyed a home on the Tk’emlups reserve.
According to police, emergency crews were called at about 11:45 p.m. to a home in the 600-block of Shuswap Road, where a house was ablaze.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said a man was transported to hospital suffering serious injuries sustained as a result of the fire.
“During the early stages of the investigation, the cause of the fire is still being determined,” she said.
“Tk’emlups Rural RCMP will continue to work with Kamloops Fire Rescue to identify the cause of the fire that burned the residence to the ground."
Anyone with information about the blaze can call police at 250-314-1800.
