Mild weather draws skaters to new outdoor rink at Riverside Park
Skaters flock to new rink
Riverside Park’s new outdoor skating rink drew steady crowds over its first weekend, as Kamloops families took advantage of mild winter weather.
The $7.14-million outdoor skating rink officially opened last week, and local residents, many of them children, were already putting the new ice to good use with balmy temperatures hovering around 4 C on Sunday afternoon. Average seasonal highs for this time of year are around -1 C and average lows are -8 C.
The facility comes equipped with benches, fire pits, lighting, speakers and its own Zamboni. The new rink is open daily at 10 a.m., as long as the mercury doesn't rise above 8 C.
That threshold could be put to the test this week. According to Environment Canada’s forecast, temperatures could climb to a high of 9 C on Monday with overcast skies, with a high of 10 C in the forecast for Tuesday.
The forecast is calling for highs of 9 C on Wednesday, 6 C on Thursday and 3 C on Friday to start the weekend.
Skies are expected to be sunny on Wednesday and Thursday and cloudy periods are forecast to start Friday and continue into the weekend.
