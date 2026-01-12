Kamloops News

Kamloops Film Society aims to continue growing audience, take big programming swings

KFS wants to keep growing

The Kamloops Film Society says it’s been seeing big growth over the past year as it's taken more chances on screening unique films, and it doesn’t have any plans to slow down those efforts in 2026.

Executive director Colette Abbott said the society’s two largest festivals, the Kamloops Film Festival and Indigenous Film Festival, grew “exponentially” in 2025. Attendance at the KFF was about 23.5 per cent over the year prior.

This year, the society is hoping to expand its community collaborations further, while responding to local demand.

“We are looking to kind of expand and grow and really reflect back what the community is looking for in a downtown cultural venue,” Abbott told Castanet.

“People call us and kind of ask about different types of content or different films they want to see, so we try to be really responsive and collaborative with both our programming and our special events.”

Abbott attributed part of the society’s growth in attendance to experimenting with the types of films it screens, allowing it to reach new demographics and build its audience base.

She said some KFS staff are looking to further connection with the student population at Thompson Rivers University, and collaborations have lead to large audiences turning out for foreign films from India and the Philippines.

“Just trying to really make sure that everyone feels welcome and that they can find something at the Paramount Theatre that they're really interested in,” Abbott said.

Sam Theriault, KFS’s programming manager, said the Paramount saw its “most broad, most exciting slate of movies ever” in 2025 and he wants to keep going in that direction.

Theriault said he’s settling into a “groove of programming” and has begun to experiment more with film screenings after seeing crowds show up during last year’s film festival.

“I think the biggest part of 2025 was seeing how less risky certain movies are becoming,” he said.

“I got really inspired and I started, I think, branching out a bit more, seeing what else we could get away with.”

He said he wants Kamloops audiences to "get what a big city audience would” and one of his goals is to provide local moviegoers with “a film education.”

That includes screening classic movies, new releases, award-winning films and foreign cinema — the later of which he says is especially important.

“Kamloops is trying to become this international town, right? We already partially are because of TRU. TRU has a huge international student base, but if the city wants to continue to grow I want to have movies here for everybody,” Theriault said.

He said he plans on continuing to experiment with new types of movies and encouraged movie-lovers to reach out with suggestions.

Abbott said some of the highlights from last year include celebrating the Paramount’s 70th anniversary and the success of its many festivals, which she called “the anchors of our programming.”

Coming up this year is the 30th edition of the Kamloops Film Festival and Abbott expects the society will expand its community collaborations and bolster its event schedule.

Up next at the Paramount is a spread of foodie films that will be played during Tourism Kamloops’ Taste Around Kamloops event later this month, a series of legal films curated by a TRU Law professor and work is already underway on this year’s Film Festival.