Kamloops News

Kamloops Fire Rescue knocks down fires at two North Shore businesses

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops Fire Rescue said crews had a fire that started in a quonset hut at a North Shore business quickly under control.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said it quickly had a handle on fires that started at two North Shore businesses Sunday afternoon, and the cause of both are still being investigated.

KFR platoon chief Ken Hartt told Castanet Kamloops crews responded to a report of a structure fire, and arrived at a business on Kingston Ave. around 11:30 a.m. to find a quonset hut ablaze.

“They just started putting water on it and had it under control within a few minutes,” Hartt said.

“Because it was in the centre of the quonset hut, they just had to pour water on until they moved materials out of the way to get to it.”

Forklifts were used to move materials out of the hut to gain access to the fire, which was smouldering in pallets of insulation. The hut’s roof was also damaged by the fire.

“My crews did a good job in keeping it contained to the one structure,” he said.

Hartt said a second fire that started in a pile of wood material behind a business several buildings down the street was also quickly knocked down. He said no major damage was done to that building.

He said it’s not known if the two fires are linked and fire investigators would be at the scene Monday morning to look into what caused both blazes.