Kamloops News

Special menus, film screenings and comedy show slated for weeks-long Taste Around Kamloops event

Explore local culinary scene

Photo: Pexels / AS Photography Tourism Kamloops' Taste Around Kamloops initiative will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8.

Local foodies are invited to dive into Kamloops’ culinary scene when over a dozen eateries offer special menus later this month as part of Tourism Kamloops’ Taste Around Kamloops initiative.

Restaurants across the city will be serving up signature dinner specials between Jan. 21 and Feb. 8. About a dozen restaurants are participating so far, and Tourism Kamloops says more are expected to be added.

Included in the initiative will be a performance by comedian, actor and former chef Ali Hassan at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 6.

An event listing states Hassan’s show, titled Does This Taste Funny?, draws from a decade he spent in the food industry.

Movies will also be on the menu, with a spread of “foodie films” curated by the Kamloops Film Society being screened during the event — including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Ratatouille.

“People can go out and enjoy a wonderful meal at a local restaurant and then come to the Paramount Theatre for a food film or a food-themed film afterwards, which will be really exciting,” KFS executive director Colette Abbott told Castanet.

Tourism Kamloops’ website also states deals on hotels will be available during the event. Partnering locations include Delta Hotel Kamloops, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Kamloops and Lac Le Jeune Resort.

More information on Taste Around Kamloops is available on Tourism Kamloops' website.