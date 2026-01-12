Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties credit targeted policing for notable drops in key crime categories in 2025

Crime down, unease lingers

Photo: Castanet Police officers and firefighters could be seen in the 400-block of Victoria Street on Oct. 22, 2025, where a person was Tasered and taken into custody.

Police say crime in Kamloops is dropping in a number of key areas, but they know many in the community don’t feel much safer.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley has reported double-digit reductions last year in burglaries, vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles, as well as significant declines in robberies and commercial break-ins. He said the gains are the result of a deliberate data-driven strategy focusing on high-risk and prolific offenders.

“When we focused on our high-risk offenders, we had great success,” he said, speaking to reporters last week at a year-end news conference.

Some of the reductions are significant. Vehicle thefts were down 27 per cent last year and thefts from motor vehicles dropped 15 per cent, while residential break-ins were down 10 per cent. Pelley also reported “substantial reductions” in violent offences and commercial burglaries.

While a lot of the numbers are going down, the sense of unease among many in the community is not. According to a recent report on the economic impact of crime and social disorder on the Kamloops economy, local businesses lost an estimated $1.2 million to crime in 2025 — a 28 per cent increase over the previous year.

Of the 130 businesses who took part in the 2025 Impacts from Crime and Social Disruption Survey, more than 100 reported an increase in the impact they felt from criminality and social disorder. The survey and report were commissioned by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, Sc.wen.wen Economic Development Corporation and local business improvement associations.

Data drives enforcement

Pelley acknowledged that some offences are likely under-reported, but he said police can only rely on the data they have.

"Again, we go with the metrics and an analytical approach,” he said, pointing to efforts by Mounties to keep tabs on the two-dozen or so criminals responsible for the majority of issues on the street.

“We do focus on those offenders."

The feeling among some in the business community is that there is no point calling police for minor instances of shoplifting or vandalism because nothing is likely to happen.

When Castanet talked to local businesses last summer, some said they report only a fraction of offences. The Impacts from Crime report said that could make things worse.

“Businesses show signs of fatigue and normalization — treating repeated vandalism, theft and disorder as expected costs of operation — which risks further eroding confidence and discouraging reinvestment,” the report said.

Advice for businesses?

Castanet asked Pelley what he would tell local business owners who hear crime stats are going down but feel something different happening on the ground.

He encouraged businesses to take steps to keep their property safe and said the Kamloops RCMP detachment’s crime prevention team is available to offer tips and pointers.

And he said it’s important to report offences to police.

“It’s making those reports and allowing our investigators to advance those while we parallel focus on high-risk offenders that may be involved in these types of property crime,” he said.

Pelley said the detachment receives regular reports relating to open drug use and other social issues. He said such calls are sometimes dealt with by community service officers because they are not criminal in nature.

"We do see concerns with some of the social issues, as well,” he said. "Obviously, with respect to that, we need to have a strategy, because some of the social issues and concerns are not criminal acts."

Chasing repeat offenders

According to Pelley, the detachment’s focus on frequent flyers is paying dividends.

A small group is responsible for a disproportionate amount of the city’s street-level crime. Twenty-six people in Kamloops get extra attention from police and prosecutors because they've been deemed prolific or repeat violent offenders.

Pelley said such targeted enforcement can be very effective in the fight against crime. It involves repeated curfew checks, focused surveillance and monitoring, as well as a proactive approach to sharing intelligence with police in neighbouring communities.

He gave an example from last year, when a "core group" of suspects were linked to a surge in vehicle thefts — as many as a dozen in a single week.

“By focusing on two offenders, we were down to one week of having one or two vehicles stolen,” he said.

But Pelley said repeat offenders “cycle through our justice system,” so police always have to be prepared to deal with them.

“We obviously look at operational plans with regard to those individuals being back in our community reoffending,” he said.