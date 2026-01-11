Kamloops News
Vehicle incident closes Highway 97C north of Merritt, knocks out power for more than 1,200
Crash closes Hwy 97C
Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97C in both directions north of Merritt.
A vehicle incident Sunday morning has closed Highway 97C north of Merritt and knocked out power for more than 1,200 BC Hydro customers.
According to DriveBC, Highway 97C is closed in both directions north of the junction with Highway 8, for about 13 kilometres, due to downed powerlines.
It said crews are on the scene and an assessment is in progress.
According to BC Hydro's website, 1,289 of its customers in the area, along Highway 8, have been in the dark as of about 7:30 a.m. due to the vehicle crash.
A BC hydro crew has been assigned to the outage and was estimated to arrive at the scene around 9:30 a.m.
DriveBC said an estimated time of opening is not currently available.
