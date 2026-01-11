Kamloops News

Highway 97C north of Merritt reopens after crash, power restored for more than 1,200

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97C in both directions north of Merritt.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.

Highway 97C north of Merritt has reopened to traffic after a vehicle incident closed the roadway earlier Sunday.

Power has also been restored for more than 1,2000 BC Hydro customers affected by an outage caused by the crash.

ORIGINAL 9:50 a.m.

A vehicle incident Sunday morning has closed Highway 97C north of Merritt and knocked out power for more than 1,200 BC Hydro customers.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97C is closed in both directions north of the junction with Highway 8, for about 13 kilometres, due to downed powerlines.

It said crews are on the scene and an assessment is in progress.

According to BC Hydro's website, 1,289 of its customers in the area, along Highway 8, have been in the dark as of about 7:30 a.m. due to the vehicle crash.

A BC hydro crew has been assigned to the outage and was estimated to arrive at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

DriveBC said an estimated time of opening is not currently available.