Kamloops News
Northbound lane of Yellowhead Highway closed near Kamloops
Accident impacts highway
Photo: File photo
An accident has closed the Yellowhead Highway to northbound traffic at the Old Highway 5 junction near Kamloops.
An accident has closed the Yellowhead Highway to northbound traffic at the Old Highway 5 junction near Kamloops.
In a press release, Kamloops RCMP said there are no serious injuries reported in the two-vehicle accident.
Police are not expected to maintain the closure beyond the response of tow trucks which are en-route.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Accident impacts highwayKamloops - 5:19 pm
- Floating museum pitchVictoria - 4:28 pm
- Fatal Highway 1 crashVancouver Island - 4:10 pm
- 30th year for home showPenticton - 4:00 pm
- Protests held in solidarityCanada - 3:49 pm
Real Estate
1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chaos Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net