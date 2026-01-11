282782
Northbound lane of Yellowhead Highway closed near Kamloops

Accident impacts highway

Darren Handschuh - Jan 10, 2026 / 5:19 pm | Story: 593532

An accident has closed the Yellowhead Highway to northbound traffic at the Old Highway 5 junction near Kamloops.

In a press release, Kamloops RCMP said there are no serious injuries reported in the two-vehicle accident.

Police are not expected to maintain the closure beyond the response of tow trucks which are en-route.

