Kamloops News

Northbound lane of Yellowhead Highway closed near Kamloops

Accident impacts highway

Photo: File photo An accident has closed the Yellowhead Highway to northbound traffic at the Old Highway 5 junction near Kamloops.

An accident has closed the Yellowhead Highway to northbound traffic at the Old Highway 5 junction near Kamloops.

In a press release, Kamloops RCMP said there are no serious injuries reported in the two-vehicle accident.

Police are not expected to maintain the closure beyond the response of tow trucks which are en-route.