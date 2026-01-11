Kamloops News

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc midwife passionate about supporting maternity care

TteS midwife makes history

Photo: Interior Health Sage Thomas has pushed through a 15-year journey to graduate as a midwife, and is passionate about bringing safe maternity care to her community.

A Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc woman is making local history as the only currently registered Indigenous midwife in B.C. to support her home community.

Sage Thomas, who delivered the first New Year’s baby at Royal Inland Hospital earlier this month, said she has found her passion — and is driven to provide safe, supportive maternity care for Indigenous families.

“Since I started this work, I’ve had such a sense of drive to return birth back into community,” she said.

Thomas, who graduated in November, said she enjoys being able to provide medical support to people in a different way, including visiting people’s homes for prenatal and postpartum appointments or assisting in a home birth.

“For me as a care provider, I'm building that relationship with my clients — and then being able to come into their home and just provide that care in their own environment, I think it’s such a unique experience,” she said.

Thomas said one of her children was one of the first in many years to be born back into their community, born inside his great grandparents’ home. She said for her, this came with a sense of honour — and she wants to be able to support other people to have similar experiences.

"We've had such a disruption in our culture and our traditions throughout the last several generations,” she said.

“This is a time that we're able to change that narrative, and to bring language and culture back into our communities and take control of our healthcare and the safety of our people and change the birth stories of our future generations.”

Pushing through

Thomas told Castanet Kamloops she always had an interest in medicine, volunteering at Royal Inland Hospital as a teen in the hopes of applying to medical school. While Thomas didn’t end up pursuing this career path right away — “high school just didn’t work out for me,” she noted — her interest in maternity care was sparked with the birth of her first child in 2010.

Thomas said the delivery was supported by a midwife who provided her with safe care and a sense of control over her decisions. After asking her midwife some questions about the career, Thomas said it seemed like something she could do as well.

“After that, I actually met an Indigenous midwife, and she really encouraged me that if I was interested in this field, to pursue it,” Thomas said.

“And so I became a doula, and started attending birth as a doula, and started to witness what home birth like. And I felt really passionate towards birth work.”

Thomas started her midwifery studies at the University of British Columbia in 2021, and kept at it — even through the birth of her youngest daughter in 2022 while attending school. She completed a combination of online and in-person learning, including placements at Sage Hills Midwifery and Mighty Oak Midwifery in Kamloops.

She credits her community, including her partner, family, friends and student cohort with providing support as she worked towards achieving her graduation certificate.

Thomas is now one of five registered midwives serving the Thompson-Nicola region through Kamloops’ Mighty Oak Midwifery, and one of 12 midwives who attend more than 20 per cent of births at Royal Inland Hospital.

Looking ahead

In a statement, Elaine Barnes, midwifery department head at RIH, said seeing the first Indigenous UBC Midwifery graduate return home to provide care in her own community is deeply meaningful.

“It reflects what Call to Action 23, from the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action, looks like in practice — supporting Indigenous midwives to train, return home and lead care in their own communities,” Barnes said.

“We are honoured to see that leadership come full circle and are thrilled for Sage and for the families she will serve.”

Thomas plans to prioritize her practice to focus on Indigenous and immigrant families and people of colour, said she has her sights set on one day opening an Indigenous-led birthing centre in Kamloops.

“I envision this centre where we can have a space with a kitchen, where little ones feel safe and families as a whole can be welcomed,” Thomas said.

“I think it would be really great to have a place where families that need to travel into Kamloops to birth could come and stay for a couple days if they need to and for it to be a holistic, family-centred place, incorporating all generations from elders to little ones, with knowledge keepers, traditional medicines, traditional plants outside to support pregnancy and birth ceremony.”

Thomas said she’d also like to offer traditional Indigenous Moontime teachings to support and celebrate menstrual health and wellness, coming of age ceremonies and sexual health education and healthcare.