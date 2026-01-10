Kamloops News

Tiny House Warrior awaits sentencing for assault at Trans-Canada Highway construction site

Protester found guilty again

Photo: KTW file FILE - A bible is pictured in a witness box inside a courtroom at the Kamloops Law Courts.

Husband-and-wife protesters who confronted workers at a road construction project on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Kamloops were back in court this week.

Nicole Manuel was found guilty on Friday in Kamloops provincial court following a trial on one count of assault. She approached and spat on a worker on May 12, 2024, near the Trans-Canada Highway and Old Highway Road on the Neskonlith reserve.

Manuel has a history of criminal convictions for similar offences. She testified in her own defence at trial and denied any wrongdoing.

Isha Jules was sentenced on Thursday to 90 days of house arrest after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of mischief under $5,000.

On May 13, 2024, the day after Manuel spat on the construction worker, Jules threw a rock through the windshield of one of his colleagues.

Manuel and Jules, who are married, are both prominent members of the Tiny House Warriors. The Indigenous protest group formed in opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which wrapped up in 2024.

Jules has also been convicted multiple times of charges stemming from protest activity related to the pipeline.

Last year, a judge stopped short of sending both of them to jail for storming a Trans Mountain work camp in Blue River in 2021.

Manuel will return to court for sentencing on Jan. 22.