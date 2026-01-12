Kamloops News

Kamloops building permit value climbs to $350M in 2025 despite single-family slowdown

Photo: Castanet A multi-family building under construction in Kamloops.

While single-family home construction slowed in 2025, Kamloops still logged $350 million in building permits as multi-family projects picked up.

That makes last year’s construction value the third-highest annual sum the municipality has ever recorded.

According to the city’s building permit data, there were 297 building permits issued last year for residential projects, including 29 for single family homes, 53 for multi-family buildings and 89 for duplexes or secondary suites.

The number of building permits issued for single family homes dropped significantly in 2025, with the number of multi-family projects and duplexes ticking upwards.

The total construction value for residential projects was $234.6 million, up from $215 million in 2024.

Permits were issued to 733 dwelling units last year, up slightly from 702 units in 2024. A little more than 600 of these dwelling units were located in multi-family buildings.

There were 145 commercial building permits issued in 2025, for a total value of $98.8 million, a decrease from the $119.8 million in construction value recorded in 2024.

The city’s record year for construction value was set in 2022, when permits were issued for projects totalling $415.4 million.

The second highest year saw permits issued for projects totalling $395.1 million in 2020.

In 2024, construction value totalled $349.83 million — just under the $349.85 million logged last year.

Building permit reports can be found on the City of Kamloops website, with the full report from 2025 available here.