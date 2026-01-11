Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP say investigation into Red Bridge fire remains active more than a year later

Red Bridge probe 'active'

Photo: Allen Douglas FILE - The historic Red Bridge was destroyed in a suspicious fire on Sept. 19, 2024.

Police are still investigating the fire that destroyed the Red Bridge more than a year ago, but they are keeping tight-lipped beyond that.

The wooden truss bridge that connected downtown Kamloops with the Tk’emlups reserve for 88 years was destroyed by fire in the middle of the night on Sept. 19, 2024.

The blaze was quickly deemed suspicious, and Mounties confirmed last fall that they have identified and interviewed potential suspects.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the investigation is ongoing but declined to offer any further details.

“The Red Bridge is still an active investigation and we continue to advance that accordingly with several investigative units,” he said.

Bridge burned fast

Emergency crews were called to the Red Bridge at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2024, for a report of a fire.

By the time they arrived a few minutes later, the first span of the historic bridge had already burned and tumbled into the South Thompson River.

Police conducted extensive canvassing for video footage and interviewed witnesses in the months following the fire.

Investigators relied on footage and pictures to pinpoint the fire’s origin in or beneath the decking near the middle of the bridge.

Cleanup work on the river continued into March.

Replacement options soon

Premier David Eby has said the Red Bridge will be rebuilt.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Transit, the community will be shown “preferred options” for the Red Bridge’s replacement sometime this spring.

Among the options under consideration is a modern replacement for the Red Bridge in the same location, but other ideas are also being explored. In June, the province hired Urban Systems Limited under a consultancy contract for the planning and design project.

Built in 1936, the Red Bridge was a narrow, load-restricted structure for passenger vehicles and pedestrians. Its lanes measured 2.7 metres wide — significantly skinnier than the standard 3.5 metres.

It was the third iteration of the bridge to be constructed at that location, with the first being built in 1887.

Anyone with information about the fire or evidence that might be helpful to police is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-31206.