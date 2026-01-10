Kamloops News

City of Kamloops delivers $327 million in capital construction projects over two years, largely under budget

Most projects under budget

Photo: Michael Potestio Roadwork between the 600 and 800 blocks of Lansdowne Street was part of a $8.7 million sanitary main upgrade project, which came in under budget.

The City of Kamloops’ infrastructure delivery division has worked on $327 million in capital construction projects over the past two years, managing to keep overall expenditures under budget, according to a staff report.

The staff report, which was prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, lists the capital projects, their budgets and the actual costs incurred.

City staff said the infrastructure delivery division has started or completed 63 individual projects over two years.

“The majority of these initiatives were delivered within or below the designated budgets,” the report reads.

“While a few projects exceeded initial projections, overall expenditures remained approximately 5 per cent under budget.”

The list of capital projects includes the Lansdowne sanitary main upgrade, which was budgeted at a little more than $8.8 million. Actual costs totalled $8.7 million, with the project coming in $86,400 under budget.

An $11 million water system upgrade in Sahali’s Greenstone Park came in about half a million dollars under budget.

The $4.2 million Brocklehurst arena ice plant replacement was completed about $146,000 under budget, and the $2.8 million Pacific Way Highway 1 off-ramp upgrade came in more than $600,000 under budget.

Meanwhile, a $1.5 million project to upgrade a water main on Seventh Avenue and complete improvements in Pioneer Park came in at $87,600 over budget.

Upgrades in Albert McGowan Park, which included replacing water park and playground equipment, cost a total of $2.9 million — $363,000 over budget.

In total, the report lists 44 completed projects, 31 of which came in under budget. According to the report, all 19 projects in progress are running under budget so far.

The staff report said success in delivering these projects at 5 per cent below the allocated overall budget shows the effectiveness of initiatives like master service agreements and the integrated project delivery method — processes the City of Kamloops has adopted in an effort to deliver projects more efficiently and effectively.

“While completing projects under budget is advantageous, significant cost savings may reflect missed opportunities if resources remain unnecessarily committed,” the report reads.

“Maintaining a target of five to seven per cent under budget supports effective financial planning, preserves flexibility for additional scope, and reinforces disciplined cost control.”

The report noted that the city’s efforts have been recognized by other municipalities and industry professionals.

The City of Kamloops was nominated to take on a two-year appointment as municipal engineering lead for Master Municipal Construction Documents.

“As the new lead, Kamloops will be responsible for ensuring that all public sector interests are appropriately reflected in the updated MMCD document,” the staff report said.

The report said the city was also nominated to apply to present at the upcoming Canadian Society of Civil Engineers conference.

“Even if the city is not in the final roster to present at the conference, even being asked is a huge honour and demonstrates the level of respect from academics and industry leaders,” the report reads.

The list of capital projects, budgets and expenditures can be viewed in full here.