Kamloops News

Judge spares automatic deportation for Indian man who assaulted Kamloops girlfriend

Abuser might get to stay

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops man who assaulted his girlfriend has been spared a criminal record after a judge considered the immigration consequences — including a likely deportation to India.

Joyson Lewis, 25, pleaded guilty last week in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard he became involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend in a vehicle on April 28, 2025. When she got out, he followed her.

“The accused exited the vehicle and grabbed the complainant, tearing her shirt in the process and causing some damage to her phone,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“The complainant fell to the ground and he hit her again.”

The assault only stopped when a friend intervened.

Lewis was charged with two additional domestic assaults involving the same complainant, from incidents in October of 2024 and February of 2025, but those counts were stayed as part of Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

'Automatic inadmissibility'

Originally from Mumbai, India, Lewis moved to Kamloops in 2021 to attend Thompson Rivers University. He is now in Canada on a work permit, hoping to eventually gain permanent residency.

The Crown was seeking a sentence of nine months of probation.

Defence lawyer Ali Kothawala urged Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips to impose a conditional discharge, which means the conviction would not show up on Lewis’ criminal record so that he might not be deported.

“The discharge does not guarantee him positive immigration outcomes,” Kothawala said. “It will prevent automatic inadmissibility under the Immigration Act and preserve his opportunity to present his [case] to immigration services."

Lewis, who has no previous criminal record, works in restaurants and sends money home to India each month to support his mother, who is ill. Court heard he enrolled in counselling on his own following the offence and he is taking other courses to improve his chances of obtaining permanent residency.

“I am sincerely sorry for all the things that I’ve done,” he told the judge at his sentencing hearing on Thursday. "I take full responsibility for it.”

Phillips granted the conditional discharge and sentenced Lewis to nine months of probation. If he completes the term without incident, the conviction will not be entered on his record.

“Mr. Lewis has responded in a very constructive way, in a substantive way, and he’s addressed the underlying issues — the anger and what got him here, and the lack of respect he had for his partner at the time,” Phillips said.

While on probation, Lewis will be required to stay away from the victim and prohibited from possessing weapons.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.