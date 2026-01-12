Kamloops News

Non-profit InspireHealth celebrating Kamloops centre grand opening

Photo: Facebook/InspireHealth Loveena Chera, InspireHealth CEO, Heidi Coleman, CEO of RIH Foundation, and Anthony Salituro, founder of the Pink Ribbon Charity Ball, pictured as InspireHealth moved into its new cancer care centre location in downtown Kamloops.

A non-profit cancer care centre is opening the doors of its new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Kamloops.

InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care, which provides free programs and services to cancer patients and their families, has moved into Kamloops Square, at 243 Seymour St.

The organization is holding a grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 15, offering refreshments, 30-minute introductory classes and program information sessions.

The open house event will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In September, InspireHealth announced it would be establishing the Kamloops location thanks to a $1-million donation from a local businessman and philanthropist. It is the non-profit’s fourth brick-and-mortar location, joining clinics in Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria.

The centre will provide one-on-one consultations and group programs intended to support cancer patients and caregivers. Services will be offered by a physician, counsellor, dietitian and exercise therapist, and won’t require a physician referral.

The centre will be linked virtually to other InspireHealth clinicians in B.C.

The non-profit has offered recurring two-day programs supporting Kamloops cancer patient health, one of which will be hosted in-person on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

More information on the downtown Kamloops location, the grand opening events and ongoing programs can be found at the InspireHealth website.