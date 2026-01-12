Repeat Kamloops burglar sentenced to jail for string of break-ins, thefts
TRU burglary leads to jail
A repeat Kamloops burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage when he broke into an academic building at Thompson Rivers University to steal a computer has been ordered to spend more than 18 months in prison.
Alfred James Sauls Chouinard, 29, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from seven different incidents.
Chouinard broke into the Brown Family House of Learning on TRU’s campus in the early-morning hours of Dec. 27, 2024, using a crowbar to get in through a window. Court heard he caused $5,700 in damage while stealing a laptop and tools, which were later recovered.
“He was located in the vicinity shortly thereafter by police who were there in response to the alarm,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.
Chouinard also pleaded guilty to underground parking break-ins at two downtown Kamloops residential buildings last spring, as well as a late-night burglary at a Lansdowne Street business, two retail thefts and a breach of probation.
Defence lawyer Jaime Gagnon said Chouinard is affected by intergenerational trauma and struggles with addiction.
Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 580-day jail sentence, to be followed by 12 months of probation.
Once he is given credit for time served, Chouinard will have about 7.5 months remaining behind bars.
He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.
More Kamloops News
- Increased transit rollingKelowna - 1:09 pm
- Suspect was on student visaAbbotsford - 12:50 pm
- TRU burglary leads to jailKamloops - 11:52 am
- Getting ready for World CupVancouver - 11:48 am
- Scoring record setKamloops - 11:44 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Violet (and Veruca) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate