Repeat Kamloops burglar sentenced to jail for string of break-ins, thefts

TRU burglary leads to jail

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A repeat Kamloops burglar who caused thousands of dollars in damage when he broke into an academic building at Thompson Rivers University to steal a computer has been ordered to spend more than 18 months in prison.

Alfred James Sauls Chouinard, 29, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from seven different incidents.

Chouinard broke into the Brown Family House of Learning on TRU’s campus in the early-morning hours of Dec. 27, 2024, using a crowbar to get in through a window. Court heard he caused $5,700 in damage while stealing a laptop and tools, which were later recovered.

“He was located in the vicinity shortly thereafter by police who were there in response to the alarm,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

Chouinard also pleaded guilty to underground parking break-ins at two downtown Kamloops residential buildings last spring, as well as a late-night burglary at a Lansdowne Street business, two retail thefts and a breach of probation.

Defence lawyer Jaime Gagnon said Chouinard is affected by intergenerational trauma and struggles with addiction.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 580-day jail sentence, to be followed by 12 months of probation.

Once he is given credit for time served, Chouinard will have about 7.5 months remaining behind bars.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.