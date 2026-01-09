Kamloops News

Operation Red Nose Kamloops raises $25,000 while delivering hundreds of safe holiday rides

Nearly 400 safe rides home

Photo: Operation Red Nose 2024 Kamloops Operation Red Nose volunteers pose for a photo.

Operation Red Nose Kamloops has closed its 29th campaign, providing nearly 400 rides home for holiday revellers this season while reducing instances of impaired driving and keeping streets safe.

In a news release, founder Carolynn Boomer, executive director of PacificSport Interior BC, said the Kamloops campaign raised about $25,000 to support local athletes and coach services.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible generosity of our volunteers, sponsors and everyone who chose to use the service — we are truly grateful for this community coming together to care for one another,” Boomer said.

Operation Red Nose Kamloops provided 390 safe rides home over 11 nights throughout the holiday season.

New Year’s Eve was the busiest night, with volunteers providing 64 rides, raising an average donation of $33.91 per ride — money that will go towards supporting amateur sport through PacificSport Interior BC.

The campaign relied on 115 volunteers who provided enough time to fill 275 volunteer positions — from the teams of three who drove and navigated, to those answering phones and filling dispatch and administrative positions.

Across Canada, 21,766 Operation Red Nose volunteers provided 22,996 rides home.

“Kamloops continues to be incredibly supportive year after year,” said Lucas Sweet, Operation Red Nose Coordinator.

“That support comes from our dedicated volunteers and sponsors — many of whom have been with us for 29 years, alongside new supporters who continue to join the campaign.”

The Operation Red Nose committee will be preparing for its milestone year, with the 30th Kamloops campaign launching in November 2026.